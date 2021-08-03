Kitty Hawk reinstates indoor mask mandate for town facilities

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — Kitty Hawk is reinstating its indoor mask mandate for all Town of Kitty Hawk buildings following recent guidance from the CDC.

The new mandate goes into effect Wednesday, August 4 and applies to all staff and the public.

Kitty Hawk joins Nags Head in requiring all staff and guests inside town facilities to wear a mask. Other counties and cities are also reinstating mask mandates after the CDC said areas of the country experiencing high virus spread should have all people, vaccinated or not, wear masks indoors.

Dare County officials say the county is experiencing an elevated level of community transmission of the virus, with a 19.7% test positivity rate on average in the last week. There were 104 active cases among residents as August 3 with two residents and two non-residents hospitalized.

Gov. Roy Cooper has not reissued a statewide mask mandate, but has asked state government agencies and private businesses to have unvaccinated workers wear a mask and be tested for COVID-19. His new executive order requires state employees to verify they’re vaccinated by Sept. 1 or face weekly testing and masking.

Of the 165 new cases in Dare last week, county officials say:

139 (84%) are symptomatic

86 (62%) acquired the virus by direct contact with unvaccinated individuals who were positive for COVID-19.

54 (33%) do not know how they acquired the virus

37 were breakthrough cases (1 had Astrazeneca; 6 had J&J vaccine; 14 had Moderna, 16 had Pfizer).

Dare officials say the majority of the 87 breakthrough cases there since April 12, a majority were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, with 1 hospitalization.

For more information, visit Dare County’s COVID-19 page.