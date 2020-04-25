Kitty Hawk Police warn against potential scams looking to take your stimulus check

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) — The Kitty Hawk Police Department is warning residents of a possible scam looking to take people’s stimulus checks.

Police are encouraging the public to protect themselves by being mindful while spending more time on computers and phones while quarantined. According to officials, cybercriminals can come in many forms including emails, robocalls, texts, and online advertisements.

Recently, they believe these criminals may be using false charities, fake COVID-19 cures, and requests for personal information for stimulus checks to gain access to victims’ finances. They want to take this time to remind the public that the IRS will not call, text, or email requests for personal information.

Following these steps can help protect you from falling victim to fraud and scams:

Delete unsolicited emails requesting money or personal information.

If you receive a robocall, hang up. Do not press any numbers or answer any questions.

Be cautious of text messages or emails offering cures, information, or financial assistance. Do not click links or attachments received from unfamiliar senders.

Never give out your personal information or bank information.

If you believe you are the victim of an internet scam or cyber-crime, visit the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

