Kids, COVID-19, and grief: CHKD holding virtual webinar on coping during pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters is partnering with a certified child life specialist to offer a virtual webinar on grief for children and families during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be held Thursday, Jan. 27 from 6:30-7:45 p.m.

The event will not be recorded, so those interested in attending will need to do so live.

The main presenter will be Jeane’ Liburd MA, CCLS, a Certified Child Life Specialist. Liburd has a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy, and extensive training in play therapy. Her focus through her 15 years of experience in treating families and children has been on illness, grief and loss. 

According to the CHKD event page, for every four COVID-19-related deaths, one child lost their mother, father or grandparent who was responsible for their well-being and care.

The webinar on Thursday will explore loss, understand grief and construct ways to cope with tragedy. It will specifically help develop the supports children need to process grief and loss.

