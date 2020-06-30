JUST IN: North Myrtle Beach City Council votes in favor of mask requirement

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach City Council voted Tuesday in favor of an ordinance that requires people to wear face coverings in public spaces.

The ordinance will go into effect on July 2 at 12 p.m..

The ordinance states that:

All persons entering any retail business, including but not limited to grocery stores and pharmacies, and any business where personal services are dispensed including but not limited to hair and/or nail salons, barbershops, and tattoo parlors must wear a face covering while inside the establishment. In the event that the face covering interferes with the personal service provided (example: a haircut) the face covering may be removed while the personal service is being dispensed. The business shall not have responsibility for enforcing this requirement but shall post conspicuous signage at all entrances informing its patrons of the requirements of this section.

A person who fails to comply with the requirements detailed above shall be guilty of a

civil infraction, punishable by a fine of not more than $25.00.

All restaurants; retail establishments including but not limited to grocery stores and pharmacies; businesses providing personal services including but not limited to hair and nail salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors; and all government offices in the City must require their employees to wear a face covering at all times while having face-to-face interaction with the public.

A person who fails to comply with the requirements detailed above shall be guilty of a civil

infraction, punishable by a fine of not more than $100.00. Each day of a continuing

violation of the ordinance shall be considered a separate and distinct offense.

The City recommends that all restaurants in North Myrtle Beach participate in the Palmetto Priority program (www.palmettopriority.com) established by the South Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association to provide a clean and safe environment for their staff and customers. This program may provide useful guidance for restaurants and their employees, and adherence to its guidelines may increase existing and potential customers’ trust in a restaurant’s desire to do its part to provide a clean environment.

This emergency ordinance will be enforced by a City code compliance official or law enforcement

officer.

Exemptions from the ordinance: Any person who is unable to safely wear a face covering due to age, an underlying health condition, or is unable to remove the face covering without the assistance of others; any person whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face covering.

Some members of the public opposed the ordinance stating that it infringes upon their freedom, wearing masks isn’t effective, it is not enforceable, and wearing a mask is not healthy.

Mayor Marilyn Hatley says that she hopes to life the ordinance in 30 days.

City Council held a closed session Monday night that lasted about an hour to discuss the potential requirement.

The council voted at 1:30 p.m. in favor for the ordinance.

