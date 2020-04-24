Joint grants awarded to 34 local nonprofit organizations working on the frontlines

Gladys Vega, left, executive director of Chelsea Collaborative, Inc., works with volunteers and staff members to unload a truckload of donated food to re-supply a pop-up food pantry while wearing masks out of concern for the coronavirus, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Chelsea, Mass. The food pantry has been in place for about three weeks and provides food donated by local businesses. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Community Foundation and United Way of South Hampton Roads announced on Friday they have partnered to award grants to 34 local nonprofit organizations.

The grants total $517,410 and are awarded as rapid coronavirus relief funds. The nonprofits awarded are organizations with workers on the frontlines who are helping with relief efforts involving food security and distribution, housing, supply essentials, and mental health counseling.

Grant recipients are:

An Achievable Dream Virginia Beach , $15,000 for food and other essentials for students and their families.

, $15,000 for food and other essentials for students and their families. Buffalow Family and Friends Community Days , $20,000 to feed people in South Norfolk.

, $20,000 to feed people in South Norfolk. Children’s Health Investment Program (CHIP) , $25,000 for essentials to help families in 11 home visiting programs in the region.

, $25,000 for essentials to help families in 11 home visiting programs in the region. Communities in Schools of Hampton Roads , $10,000 for mental health services for parents and guardians of students it serves.

, $10,000 for mental health services for parents and guardians of students it serves. Cover 3 Foundation , $5,000 for breakfast and lunch for area children.

, $5,000 for breakfast and lunch for area children. Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore , $50,000 for food distributed to residents in South Hampton Roads.

, $50,000 for food distributed to residents in South Hampton Roads. ForKids inc. , $25,000 for rental assistance

, $25,000 for rental assistance Friends of the Portsmouth Juvenile Court Inc. , $18,300 to feed Portsmouth residents and to purchase essential items.

, $18,300 to feed Portsmouth residents and to purchase essential items. The Genieve Shelter , $10,000 for emergency shelter.

, $10,000 for emergency shelter. Greater Hampton Roads Diaper Bank , $5,000 for essential items for families.

, $5,000 for essential items for families. Hampton Roads Community Action Program Inc. , $10,000 for needs for families in the region.

, $10,000 for needs for families in the region. Help and Emergency Response Inc. , $10,000 for emergency shelter.

, $10,000 for emergency shelter. Hope House Foundation Inc. , $8,000 to feed individuals living with developmental disabilities.

, $8,000 to feed individuals living with developmental disabilities. Isle of Wight Christian Outreach Program Inc. , $25,000 for food and essential items for people in Isle of Wight County.

, $25,000 for food and essential items for people in Isle of Wight County. Joy Ministries , $15,000 for food and essential supplies for clients in the region.

, $15,000 for food and essential supplies for clients in the region. Judeo-Christian Outreach Center Inc. , $10,000 for food and emergency shelter.

, $10,000 for food and emergency shelter. LGBT Life Center , $18,000 for meals for clients.

, $18,000 for meals for clients. Meals on Wheels of Chesapeake Inc. , $5,000 to increase the number of older adults with limited income receiving meals.

, $5,000 to increase the number of older adults with limited income receiving meals. Mercy Chefs Inc. , $25,000 to prepare meals for people in need.

, $25,000 to prepare meals for people in need. Mercy Drops Dream Center , $20,000 for food to help Portsmouth residents.

, $20,000 for food to help Portsmouth residents. Oasis Commission on Social Ministry of Portsmouth/Chesapeake , $3,500 for food to help Portsmouth residents.

, $3,500 for food to help Portsmouth residents. PIN Ministry , $7,560 for food and essential supplies for people experiencing homelessness in Virginia Beach.

, $7,560 for food and essential supplies for people experiencing homelessness in Virginia Beach. The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command , $25,000 for food and essential supplies for people in Chesapeake, Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

, $25,000 for food and essential supplies for people in Chesapeake, Norfolk and Virginia Beach. The Salvation Army Portsmouth Corps , $7,500 to feed people in Portsmouth.

, $7,500 to feed people in Portsmouth. The Salvation Army Suffolk Corps , $7,500 to feed people in Suffolk.

, $7,500 to feed people in Suffolk. Samaritan House Inc. , $20,000 for emergency shelter.

, $20,000 for emergency shelter. Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia , $15,000 to help older adults with food and essential items.

, $15,000 to help older adults with food and essential items. Survivor Ventures , $16,050 for emergency shelter for survivors of human trafficking.

, $16,050 for emergency shelter for survivors of human trafficking. The Up Center , $25,000 for professional mental health care.

, $25,000 for professional mental health care. Urban League of Hampton Roads Inc. , $20,000 for emergency shelter and rental assistance.

, $20,000 for emergency shelter and rental assistance. Virginia Supportive Housing , $6,000 for food and essential items for people permanently housed in South Hampton Roads after experiencing chronic homelessness.

, $6,000 for food and essential items for people permanently housed in South Hampton Roads after experiencing chronic homelessness. Wesley Community Service Center Inc. , $5,000 for food to help Portsmouth residents.

, $5,000 for food to help Portsmouth residents. William A. Hunton YMCA , $10,000 for food to help Norfolk families.

, $10,000 for food to help Norfolk families. YWCA South Hampton Roads, $20,000 for emergency shelter.

Community Foundation funding comes from partners William A. and Jane M. Charters Fund, Perry and Bunny Morgan Fund, Brenda and Alan Stein Fund for Homeless and Indigent, and the Taylor Sisters Library Fund. United Way funding comes from its Coronavirus Recovery Fund.

The Community Foundation plans to continue awarding grants including after the coronavirus crisis. Those that would like to augment the $500,000 the Community Foundation has committed for relief and stabilization efforts, can donate online.

