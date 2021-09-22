Joint Base Langley-Eustis moves to HPCON Bravo+ as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Joint Base Langley-Eustis is once again tightening its COVID-19 restrictions amid upward trends and increasing cases in the region.

Officials made the announcement on Wednesday that it would move into Health Protection Condition (HPCON) level Bravo+. According to Colonel Gregory S. Beaulieu, the change goes into effect immediately and is set to automatically expire on October 28, unless it is renewed or updated.

Updated guidelines are as follows:

Commanders and Directors will assess their respective workplaces and make determinations about occupancy, telework, split shifts and other mitigation measures while balancing risk to mission and health of the force. Official Events: Indoor official events will not exceed 100 people, allowing for social distancing. Outdoor official events will not exceed 150 people.

Social Gatherings: Indoor social gatherings will not exceed 50% occupancy or 50 people, whichever is less, allowing for social distancing. Outdoor social gatherings will not exceed 75 people.

All individuals, age two (2) and older, in indoor settings on Joint Base Langley-Eustis or in facilities owned, leased, or otherwise controlled by the DoD will wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status. Official/Unofficial Travel: Commanders will comply with the most current Force Health Protection guidance when approving leave/TDY outside the local area and will carefully consider risk to the mission based on the specifics of the intended travel including member’s vaccination status, method/mode of travel, locations traversed or visited, number of anticipated contacts, and other exposures.

The announcement comes as the U.S. is reporting about 2,000 new COVID-19 deaths per day on average. That is up 30% compared to two weeks ago, per the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker.