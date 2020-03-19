Live Now
Joint Base Langley-Eustis medical provider tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) — Joint Base Langley-Eustis says it has confirmed one person at the base has tested positive for coronavirus.

JBLE is currently monitoring the individual, a medical provider assigned to McDonald Army Health Center at Fort Eustis who recently traveled out of the country.

The person followed “all precautions ,self-isolated and sought out medical attention,” JBLE wrote in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Health officials have completed the process of notifying those who came into contact with the person.

JBLE is also working with the Virginia Department of Health to make prevention and response efforts in the local area. Installation families and personnel are also receiving updates are the measures being taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

“My leadership team and I are committed to the continued safety of our entire community and are actively engaged and monitoring COVID-19,” said Col. Clint Ross, installation commander. “We will continue coordinating with military and civilian health care agencies to mitigate the effects of this virus. It is important we all work together to flatten the curve.”

Around the same time Thursday afternoon, Portsmouth health officials also announced the city’s first COVID-19 case. That person is a man in his 60s who recently traveled to Europe.

The base is in Health Protections Condition (Bravo), during which JBLE members and families are asked to practice strict hygiene, social distancing, and self-isolation if sick or exposed.

