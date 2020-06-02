Johns Hopkins doctors give advice on how to keep personal masks clean

(WAVY) — Wearing masks in public is now part of our everyday lives so how should we care for those masks to make sure they stay sanitary and therefore stay helpful?

The doctors at Johns Hopkins have put out guidelines.

Experts suggest that it is a good idea to have at least two masks. That way you can always have a fresh one while the other is in the wash.

Doctors advise washing your mask after every use.

When taking off a mask, use hand sanitizer, and don’t touch the front of your face. Remove the mask by grabbing the ear lops or uniting the ties. If your mask has filters, throw them away. Then place the mask directly into the laundry or a disposable or washable bag.

The best way to clean your masks depends on what it’s made of. Bandannas, face scarves and masks made out of fabric like cotton can be placed in the washing machine and rinsed with hot water. Then put them in the dryer and tumble them on a high heat setting.

If you’re hand washing masks, place them in hot soapy water and scrub for at least 20 seconds.

Disposable masks and blue surgical masks cannot go into the laundry or be cleaned by hand. Those masks should be thrown away when they become visible dirty or damaged.

