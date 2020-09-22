JMU students to return for in-person learning month after surge in cases

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — James Madison University students will resume in-person classes on Oct. 5 after a spike in COVID-19 cases caused the school to switch to virtual learning earlier this semester. JMU switched to a primary online model and sent on-campus students home on Sept. 7.

The university announced on Friday that they are finalizing reopening plans for Oct. 5. When students return to campus in October there will be a mandatory surveillance testing, increased quarantine space, limited class sizes and changes to dining facilities.

Still, after the announcement the New York Times’ COVID-19 database still had Harrisonburg, Virginia, as one of the top COVID-19 hotspots in the country for cases per 100,000 people.

Cases did go back down after students went home on Sept. 7.

JMU will also be cancelling its fall break originally scheduled for Oct. 22-23 and students will all learn virtually following Thanksgiving.

