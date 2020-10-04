James City County to host free drive-through testing events in October

James City County will host free drive-through coronavirus testing events for children and adults 12 years of age or older.

The health district says appointments are not necessary for the following events:

Oct. 5, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. — New Zion Baptist Church located at 3991 Longhill Road

Oct 13, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Little Zion Baptist Church located at 8625 Pocahontas Trail

Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Williamsburg House of Mercy located at 10 Harrison Avenue

Participants can drive-thru or walk up to the testing sites.

For additional information, call the Peninsula Health District at 757-594-7069.

