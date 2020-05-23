James City County, Chesapeake receive Department of Justice grants to help COVID-19 response in jails and prisons

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded James City County and Chesapeake $34,507 and $386,783, receptively, to help with COVID-19 response.

The money can be used for staffing, overtime, protective gear or medical care in jails and prisons.

The Department of Justice announced the grant awards Friday in a news release. James City County and Chesapeake’s grants are part of a total $972,500 that was given to the City of Leesburg, Town of Stafford, James City County, City of Chesapeake, Henrico County, and Chesterfield County.

The grants come from the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program under recent stimulus legislation signed by President Donald Trump. Localities have flexibility as far as how they use the funding to benefit their officers and community.

“Those on the front lines of the public safety response to the coronavirus have our support, gratitude, and utmost respect,” said Terwilliger.

Earlier this month, the Department of Justice also gave out more than $11 million in grants to the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, the City of Petersburg, the City of Alexandria, the County of Hanover, and the City of Suffolk

“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the public health emergency it created are sobering reminders that even the most routine duties performed by our nation’s public safety officials carry potentially grave risks,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs. “These funds will provide hard-hit communities with critical resources to help mitigate the impact of this crisis and give added protection to the brave professionals charged with keeping citizens safe.”

