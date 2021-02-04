‘It doesn’t make sense’: Why some private companies are receiving COVID-19 vaccines when others aren’t

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The mechanics of Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccination program continue to be questioned as people try to figure out the quickest, stress-free way to obtain their shot.

While the Virginia Department of Health prepares to enter its third full week of allocating doses to local health departments based on a districts’ total population, many still aren’t clear on where the doses head after that, or why they head there.

Large points of distribution clinics or “PODs” are being set up across the state by local health departments, sometimes in partnership with large healthcare providers.

Other times, doses themselves are being sent off to private practices and pharmacies.

The message from the Gov. Ralph Northam (D-Va.) has been to “get more shots in arms.” However the state is now requiring half of its weekly allocation of vaccine from the federal government to be dedicated towards vaccinating people 65 and older.

Local private health care providers — Riverside, Sentara and Bon Secours — several weeks ago began vaccinating their employees and those who have a primary care physicians with them who find themselves in a priority phase.

Upon hearing this Joyce Wilson, 76, of Williamsburg was hoping she soon would be invited to schedule an appointment with her doctor at Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group (TPMG.)

The Newport News based health care chain has more than 85 locations in Virginia and more than 220 providers, and services more than 150,000 patients a year according to their website.

However in recent updates to patients, the group said it has not been able to receive more than 300 vaccines.

“We have reached out to family, friends, professional contacts, and government agencies with the hope of securing enough vaccines for all that want one. The process is slow; however, please know that TPMG continues to advocate for our patients,” TPMG said in a statement Wednesday on its website.

“It doesn’t seem fair to me,” Wilson said. “My doctors have been pleading for vaccine and they’ve been unable to get it.”

Perplexing Wilson more, is that a small locally-owned pharmacy — The Prescription Shoppe — in Williamsburg, does have vaccines.

“I am on their list. However, they have kindly informed me that they have 4,000 people on that list,” Wilson said. “Why is TPMG being denied vaccine when they are a group of over 200 doctors that are pleading to be able to help their patients?”

Again, Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, said the answer to Wilson’s question comes down to one word: supply.

Currently the state is receiving roughly 105,000 first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine each week. Next week the shipment is expected to increase to 120,000.

“Right now around the state we have 420 pharmacies who are approved vaccination sites, we have over 1,500 provider groups who are approved. If we gave vaccine to every provider group that has gone through the CDC process. They’d get like 10 doses each,” Avula said.

Avula said it is up to individual health districts to make decisions on where best to send the little doses they have. Avula said health directors must look at what partners are best positioned to get the vaccine into the arms of priority groups.

The thought for some has been that pharmacies may have better access to those in advanced age groups than private practices.

“We have shifted away from most of the vaccines going to health systems,” Avula said.

But he also said the need for health systems and private providers to help vaccinate will return once supply increases.

Wilson just would find comfort in knowing when exactly that will occur. She and her husband, 83, have been locked down for nearly a year.

“It’s important so that we can continue to see our grandchildren. Maybe see our friends again. Maybe go out to a restaurant one day?,” Wilson said. “Even if they gave me an appointment in March, I’d be happier than here with nothing.’

TPMG is advocating for its patients to lobby federal, state and local officials on their behalf to help them obtain vaccines.

TPMG sent an email to patients on Feb. 1.

“We know that many of our patients have questions about how they can obtain the COVID-19 vaccine and are unhappy with the lack of vaccine availability and lack of information about when they might expect to receive a vaccine. We understand your frustration when you hear that a family member or friend who has a Primary Care Provider (PCP) at one of the large health systems in our region is able to receive a COVID -19 vaccine.

Please understand that all COVID-19 vaccines come through the CDC and the State of Virginia. We must rely on these two sources for any vaccine. Unfortunately, the state is severely restricting who is receiving vaccine supply. Also, TPMG cannot order vaccines directly from any of the vaccine manufacturers.

Over the last several weeks, TPMG has communicated with Senators Warner and Kaine, the Secretary of Health for the State of Virginia, the leadership of the state’s vaccine program through several organizations of which we are members, local politicians, regional health systems leaders, and members of the state and local health departments to request vaccine be shipped to us for our patients. Even with these efforts, which we assure you are ongoing with the CDC and Virginia Department of Health, we have only received 300 doses. Unfortunately, we have not been told when or if we will receive additional vaccines.

We apologize; this will not make you feel any better. Still, it is to say that at this point, you need to follow your local news outlets and health department websites for information on how to sign up for or register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside of TPMG.

If we do receive an additional supply of vaccines, we will distribute them based on the number of doses we receive and individual patient medical history based on the CDC guidelines.

As we receive more information, we will pass it along. We plan to post daily updates (Monday – Friday) even if the update is to say we do not have any additional information. Please be assured that we are advocating as strongly as we can for our patients.

We appreciate your patience.​

TPMG​​”