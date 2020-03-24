Is it seasonal allergies or coronavirus? Health officials note key symptom differences

Coronavirus

by: Jasmine Pelaez

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — It’s the first full week of spring and seasonal allergies may be kicking in.

“We’re definitely seeing an increasing number of people who experiencing symptoms that they would describe as their typical allergy symptoms,” Frederick County Health Officer, Dr. Barbara Brookmyer explained.

But health officials are addressing concerns against stigmatizing a sneeze for something more serious.

“Not every sneeze, not every runny nose is related to the novel coronavirus,” Brookmyer said.

But what are some symptoms that separate annual allergies from COVID-19? Among the most common symptoms of the coronavirus is a fever, and that’s also a symptom those with allergies won’t experience.

“When you have allergies, there shouldn’t be a fever,” Brookmyer said, “If you have a fever, it’s probably not allergies.”

Brookmyer adds that key symptom differences also include a dry cough and shortness of breath.

“When someone who normally during allergy season does not experience shortness of breath, then that would be more concerning that they would have something other than allergies,” Brookmyer said.

Ultimately, people should consult their healthcare provider to discern the root of their symptoms, or seek emergency medical care if necessary.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories