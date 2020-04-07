IOW family using social media to help make cloth masks

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) An Isle of Wight family is using social media to help make cloth masks for people in their community.

Nancy Van Buren owns Crazed Creationz Cloth. Van Buren and her niece, Haley, started a Facebook group called “Crazed Creationz Cloth Corona Catchers” about three weeks ago to help supply the masks for those who needed them.

Since starting the group, they’ve had more than 430 people join.

“It’s really awesome that people are coming together like this. It’s been open for three weeks and it’s overwhelming how much it’s grown in the three weeks,” Haley said in a Facetime interview.

Haley says they originally were not going to make masks but one of Nancy’s friends, who goes to Dialysis multiple times a week, needed one.

“She [wore] the same mask every single day. That’s what changed our minds,” she said.

Fast forward to this week, the group has made over 800 masks and dispersed them throughout the community, including to grocery store employees.

“We’ve donated to medical centers, fire departments around us and stuff. I think that’s the more important thing that people have gotten together to do something great,” she said.

The group was accepting material donations, but Haley says they’ve cut back on that to limit interactions.

However, they are still accepting monetary donations and still need more manpower.

“We really need people with a sewing machine who can sew. That’s really what we need. We have a ton of fabric. We have a ton of stuff cut. We just need people to sew,” she said.

To donate, click here for their GoFundMe or click here for their PayPal.

To join their Facebook group, click here or to view tutorials on how to make the masks, check out their YouTube page here.

Latest Posts: