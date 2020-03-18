Live Now
Infectious disease doctor describes difference between flu, COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the number of COVID-19 cases grow across the country, people are becoming more concerned about their health.

There may be a pandemic, but it is also still flu season. Dr. Zonaira Gul, an infectious disease doctor with Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, explained the difference in symptoms.

COVID-19 presents similar symptoms as the common flu. But if you have shortness of breath, or you suspect you were in contact with a positive case, then you should get tested.

“Where there have been diagnosed cases of COVID-19 infection, if such an individual develops fever and cough, or has risk of exposure, call your health care provider,” Gul said.

Symptoms will appear two to fourteen days after exposure.

