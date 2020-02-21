Impacts of coronavirus spreading to local bridal shops

VIRGINIA BEACH, V.a. — Finding the perfect wedding gown is a special moment, but the coronavirus may have an impact on one bride’s big day.

The viral disease has impacted airports and hospitals in China, where it originated. Now, it’s impacting bridal gown stores including here in Virginia Beach.

“When we were alerted in January that the coronavirus had affected some factory closures and shutdowns, that was … kind of scary and concerning because obviously we don’t want anything to be missed,” said Ashley McAchran, owner of Studio I Do in Virginia Beach.

McAchran said the Chinese New Year always brings delays this time of the year. So, it’s something they and their manufacturers were prepared for.

“We are only seeing about a two week delay instead of a three week delay, but what we’re seeing the most of right now is that brides and women shopping in bridesmaid departments and special occasion are not having the ability to rush [order and ship] their gowns,” she said.

This is not just at their store. It’s an issue at bridal stores across the country.

With any virus, there’s fear of it spreading, but McAchran says the gowns are coming from a clean place.

“They actually gave their workers more time off just to get their factories back up and working and clean and disinfected,” she said.

McAchran said those who are getting married this summer should plan on buying a dress off the rack because of delayed special orders.

If your wedding is at the end of the year, she said you need to act fast.

