IKEA closes all U.S. stores in response to coronavirus pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, IKEA announced the temporary closure of all United States stores on Wednesday.

IKEA has 50 store locations across the U.S., including a Norfolk store that opened one year ago. The closures come as the U.S. battles to control the spread of COVID-19, which causes respiratory illness. As of March 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting more than 7,000 cases of the disease in the U.S.

Shoppers can still purchase IKEA products online and have them delivered. Select locations will also offer product pickup.

IKEA has also closed locations in Canada and Europe, including Austria, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. IKEA stores in China are gradually reopening.

“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures,” IKEA Retail U.S. President Javier Quiñones wrote in a news release. “This is the most responsible way IKEA can continue to care for our co-workers and our customers in a manner that is healthy and safe.”

