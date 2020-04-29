HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A person has tested positive for coronavirus in Hyde County, officials say.
This is the first person to officially test positive for COVID-19 in Hyde County. Health officials did not disclose whether the person was from mainland Hyde County or on Ocracoke.
The COVID-19 positive person is in isolation. The Hyde County Health Department has traced back contact the positive person had with others and implemented quarantine recommendations and orders based on guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Close contact includes people who were within six feet of the COVID-19 positive person for a period of more than 10 minutes.
Hyde County health officials want to remind people to take precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19, including:
- Stay home unless you must leave for work or essential life functions, like going to the grocery store
- Practice social distancing and wear a face mask in public
- Avoid close contact with sick people
- Avoid touching your face
- Cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched items and surfaces
- Wash your hands often
Latest posts
- Hyde County reports first COVID-19 case
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 29, 2020
- Missing man last seen Monday near wooded area in Gloucester
- NC pick-your-own strawberry farm closes after 8 workers test positive for coronavirus
- Virginia April 29 COVID-19 update: Daily cases, hospitalizations still trending up statewide, Tidewater’s growth in cases slows