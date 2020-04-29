Live Now
Hyde County reports first COVID-19 case

Coronavirus

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A person has tested positive for coronavirus in Hyde County, officials say.

This is the first person to officially test positive for COVID-19 in Hyde County. Health officials did not disclose whether the person was from mainland Hyde County or on Ocracoke.

The COVID-19 positive person is in isolation. The Hyde County Health Department has traced back contact the positive person had with others and implemented quarantine recommendations and orders based on guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Close contact includes people who were within six feet of the COVID-19 positive person for a period of more than 10 minutes.

Hyde County health officials want to remind people to take precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19, including:

  • Stay home unless you must leave for work or essential life functions, like going to the grocery store
  • Practice social distancing and wear a face mask in public
  • Avoid close contact with sick people
  • Avoid touching your face
  • Cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched items and surfaces
  • Wash your hands often

