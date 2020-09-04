Hyde County reports first 3 COVID-19 deaths

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Hyde County in North Carolina has reported its first deaths from COVID-19.

On Thursday, Sept. 3, the Hyde County Health Department reported three deaths as a result of COVID-19.

“This is heartbreaking to our agency, and the staff wish to convey our condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones,” Health Director Luana Gibbs said in a news release.

As of the morning of Sept. 3, the state health department database still read that Hyde County had 0 deaths related to COVID-19.

The database also reported 104 cases.

