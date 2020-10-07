Hyde County, NC reports COVID-19 spike due to correctional facility

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Hyde County health officials say a recent spike in coronavirus cases in the county can be attributed to a COVID-19 outbreak at a correctional facility.

On Sept. 23, Hyde County said it has 127 cases, 121 of which were recoveries, one that was active and five that were deaths.

On Oct. 6, the county said that case count was up to 145, with 17 being active, 123 recovered and five deaths.

While the outbreak at the correctional center is still active, health officials also said an outbreak at a local nursing home is “nearing completion,” meaning the facility is close to 28 days without COVID-19 cases.

The Hyde County Health Department offers testing to anyone who believes they may have COVID-19 or who has been exposed to the virus. Those who are interested in testing should call for an appointment because testing isn’t open for walk-ins.

The Hyde County Health Department can be reached at 252-926-4399 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. For 24/7 on-call services, dial 1-866-462-3821, the Coronavirus Hotline.

