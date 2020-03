HYDE COUNTY, N.C.. (WAVY) — Hyde County officials have confirmed its first positive case of the coronavirus.

Officials say the person is now in isolation as they investigate others who may have gotten close to the person.

As of Saturday morning, there are 184 confirmed cases in the state of North Carolina.

While we’re all social distancing, health care workers, child care providers, grocery store employees, state employees, delivery drivers and many others are on the front lines and working hard during difficult times. THANK YOU for all you continue to do for our state. – RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 21, 2020

