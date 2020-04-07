HRT to discuss COVID-19 response in phone meeting open to the public

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) has scheduled a special board meeting for Thursday, April 9 to discuss its ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting will be conducted on a phone call at 1 p.m. that is open to the public.

If you would like to listen in, dial 1-877-387-1137 and use the access code 4062020. There will be no public comment. Also, keep in mind that there is a limited number of lines.

Commissioners of the Transportation District Commission of Hampton Roads will be participating in the call. They are expected to discuss the continued collection of passenger fares during the pandemic.

Currently, HRT is operating with an “Essential Service Plan.” Click here to see the changes to Hampton Roads routes. Some core routes are operating on reduced hours.

The agency is encouraging social distancing and urging citizens to avoid unnecessary travel.

Basic guidelines for HRT customers:

• Do not take transit if you are feeling sick.

• Use transit only for essential trips: work, grocery, health care.

• Seats near the operator are unavailable to help with social distancing.

• Please use your best judgment when on board. Sit away from others.

• If the bus appears too full, consider skipping that run.

• Exit from the rear of the bus.

For more information on the HRT Essential Service Plan, visit gohrt.com

