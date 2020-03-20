HRT not planning to suspend transportation fares at this time

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit will continue to operate and charge transportation fees as the commonwealth fights the coronavirus pandemic, officials say.

HRT is working on plans to modify transportation services as needed, but has no immediate plans to stop charging fares, spokesman Tom Holden said in an email to 10 On Your Side.

Holden called HRT’s work a “critical service” for Hampton Roads residents who rely on public transportation for mobility.

He said that HRT is taking precautions to protect customers and employees, including enhanced cleaning of buses, trains, ferries, and transit centers.

Transit use has declined in Hampton Roads this week as local governments, schools, and businesses; however, Holden said HRT will continue to serve people who rely on it to get to work and the store.

