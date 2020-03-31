How is your city or county social distancing? Using phone data, a company is grading them

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A company based in Norway is grading social distancing efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Unacast, which was started as a music streaming service, is using GPS pings from our mobile devices to measure travel and movement — or lack thereof — of people during the outbreak. They then compare it to data gathered before the “stay at home” orders went into place.

The information used by the company does not identify and individual person, device or household.

“By focusing the geospatial human mobility insights our technology can surface, we created this pro bono Social Distancing Scoreboard as the first of many tools we are developing for a Unacast COVID-19 Toolkit — designed to provide high-quality insights to public agencies, healthcare organizations, local governments and businesses to enable them to learn and act in the best interest of at-risk populations and the general public,” said Thomas Walle, CEO and founder of Unacast in a blog post.

Grades are given based on the percentage change of movement a country, state or community has seen.

A change of average distance traveled in a particular area decreased by 40 percent or more — spanning from before any social movement restrictions went into effect to after — is graded an “A,” with grades falling one letter every 10 percentage points. “F” grades are given for a change 10 percent or less.

With the numbers constantly changing, a community’s grade can change often.

For example, Virginia Beach received an “A” last week.

“I am extremely happy to note that Virginia Beach received an ‘A’,” Virginia Beach Acting City Manager Tom Leahy wrote to the city council last week.

However, by Monday night, the grade had fallen to a “B.”

Check out your own community grade by visiting the Social Distancing Scorecard.

