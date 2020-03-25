Live Now
How far away should you stand when practicing social distancing?

Coronavirus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — To stop the spread of coronavirus, the CDC has recommended people to practice social distancing.

COVID 19 is contagious and doctors believe it is spread mainly through person-to-person contact. Social distancing encourages people to limit physical encounters with others.

According to the CDC’s website, the definition for the practice is remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet, or 2 meters) from others when possible.

That’s why schools have closed are closed, festivals are postponed, and major sporting leagues have stopped. But, essential businesses like grocery stores are still open.

So, how do you practice social distancing in public? The CDC recommends maintaining a distance of six feet from others. That equals the height of a refrigerator, the length of most beds, or two yardsticks.

Dr. Brian Martin, who is the associate dean for administration at Eastern Virginia Medical School, says the CDC recommends 6 feet for distancing because an infected person can transmit the virus through respiratory droplets produced by coughing and/or sneezing.

The 6-foot distancing is thought to be the distance that would keep someone out of range of those respiratory droplets, according to Martin.

The CDC also recommends frequent hand washing and avoiding touching your face.

For more information on coronavirus, check out 10 On Your Side’s coverage.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

