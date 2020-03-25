How far away should you stand when practicing social distancing?

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — To stop the spread of coronavirus, the CDC has recommended people to practice social distancing.

COVID 19 is contagious and doctors believe it is spread mainly through person-to-person contact. Social distancing encourages people to limit physical encounters with others.

According to the CDC’s website, the definition for the practice is remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet, or 2 meters) from others when possible.

That’s why schools have closed are closed, festivals are postponed, and major sporting leagues have stopped. But, essential businesses like grocery stores are still open.

So, how do you practice social distancing in public? The CDC recommends maintaining a distance of six feet from others. That equals the height of a refrigerator, the length of most beds, or two yardsticks.

Dr. Brian Martin, who is the associate dean for administration at Eastern Virginia Medical School, says the CDC recommends 6 feet for distancing because an infected person can transmit the virus through respiratory droplets produced by coughing and/or sneezing.

The 6-foot distancing is thought to be the distance that would keep someone out of range of those respiratory droplets, according to Martin.

The CDC also recommends frequent hand washing and avoiding touching your face.

