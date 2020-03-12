How coronavirus is impacting Hampton Roads events

Norfolk
- The 2020 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Basketball Tournament is still scheduled to take place on Thursday. Attendance to the games on Friday and Saturday will be restricted to teams, student-athlete guests, event staff, and credentialed media.
- The 53rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day parade is still scheduled to take place in Ocean View at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
- Old Dominion University athletic games, including indoor tennis, baseball, and lacrosse, are still scheduled, but with restrictions. Only athletes, their families, and essential staff will be permitted to attend indoor tennis home games. A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend baseball and lacrosse home games.
Virginia Beach
- The Yuengling Shamrock Marathon Weekend will take place as scheduled from March 20 to March 22. Event organizers are communicating with Virginia Beach officials and will update the event schedule accordingly.
Hampton
- The Virginia RV Expo is still scheduled to take place on March 14 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.
- The Hampton Roads Tattoo Arts Festival is still scheduled to take place from March 20 to March 22 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.
- The Big Flea Market is still scheduled to take place from March 21 to March 22 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. Organizers are assessing area updates on novel coronavirus and will update the event schedule accordingly.
Williamsburg
- Busch Gardens Williamsburg will open for the season as scheduled on March 15.
York County
- The Memorial Futsal Tournament — a soccer tournament honoring Tabb High School student Connor Guido, who died in a car crash last year — is still scheduled to take place in Yorktown from March 13 until March 15.