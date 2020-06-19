How cleaning out your closet can help victims of domestic violence

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been called by some the “double pandemic” — domestic violence during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since late March when stay-at-home orders started, local domestic violence shelters have been busier than ever.

Now, as people begin to leave and start new lives — they need some extra help.

HER Shelter, which stands for Help and Emergency Response, operates three shelters in Portsmouth and Chesapeake.

“Unfortunately, we did have to stop taking donations in the middle of March due to the pandemic, which has been a big hit to us because our clients do rely on those things,” Executive Director Olivia Smithberger told WAVY.com.

Now, they are ready to start taking all of the stuff you’ve been cleaning out of your attics and closets.

“We need anything somebody would need to start over in a new apartment ,” Smithberger said.

Some of the shelter’s clients escape their abuser with only the clothes on their back, and many have children in tow.

“It’s so overwhelming when you move out to begin with and people don’t think about the fact that there’s so many little things that you need to get started in an apartment,” Smithberger said.

Bedding, towels, household appliances, clothes and toys — they need it all.

You can drop it off all next week at Central Baptist Church on Hodges Ferry Road in Portsmouth. They will take donations from June 22-25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Those currently in the shelter and recent clients will get to come in and scoop up what they need. Then HER will have a yard sale with anything that’s left over as a fundraiser for the shelter.

Making your trash a true treasure for victims on their way to victory.

