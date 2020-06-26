Households may be eligible for cooling assistance through Energy Assistance Program



RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Department of Social Services’ Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is accepting applications for the summer cooling assistance program available to those who qualify.

Applications can be submitted online via CommonHelp, by calling the Enterprise Customer Service Center at 1-855-635-4370, or through their local department of social services by Monday, August 17.

To qualify for cooling assistance, a household must have:

A child less than six years of age;

An individual living with a disability;

Or an adult age 60 or older living in the home and

Meet income requirements of: A maximum gross monthly income, before taxes, for a one-person household of $1,383 and $2,839 for a household of four.



Types of assistance include:

Payment of electric bills to operate cooling equipment

Payment of security deposits for electricity to operate cooling equipment

Repair of a central air conditioning system or heat pump

Purchase of a whole-house fan, including ceiling or attic fans

Purchase and installation of a window unit air conditioner

Approved households receive a one-time benefit of $300 for payment of electric bills to operate cooling equipment.

The VDSS will also issue a one-time supplemental payment of $100 to over 113,000 households who received fuel or crisis assistance during the most recent heating season.

Payments will be submitted directly to vendors to credit the eligible household’s account.

Eligible households can expect to receive notification by mail during the week of June 29.

