HOPE evictions prevention program in NC accepting applications for rent assistance, utilities help with Dominion

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) Program is now accepting applications from North Carolina renters who’ve suffered financial setbacks due to the pandemic and need help with their rent.

The program is helping 88 counties and focused on helping rural areas in particular. HOPE says 12 counties and five Native American tribes received direct federal funding to operate their own emergency rental assistance programs.

For more information and to apply, click here. You can also call (888) 9ASK-HOPE or (888) 927-5467.

Dominion Energy is also offering assistance in partnership with HOPE. Those who receive rental assistance are also considered for utility assistance.

“The HOPE Program promotes housing stability by providing rent and utility assistance to households that have experienced financial setbacks due to the pandemic,” said Chief Operating Officer Laura Hogshead of the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency, the state agency managing the program. “We’re helping people stay safe in their homes with utilities connected while they work to get back to normal.”