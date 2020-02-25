Hong Kong Ballet postpones US tour, including a stop in Norfolk, due to coronavirus

This Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, photo released by Xinhua News Agency, shows medical workers in protective suits at a coronavirus detection lab in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province. The fresh national figures for the disease that emerged in China in December came as the number of viral infections soared mostly in and around the southeastern city of Daegu, where they were linked to a local church and a hospital. (Cheng Min/Xinhua via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Arts Festival announced Tuesday that the Hong Kong Ballet would not be coming to the United States this year.

The ballet was scheduled to make a stop at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk from April 17 to 19 to feature the company’s “exuberant production of ALICE (in wonderland),” the Virginia Arts Festival wrote in a news release Tuesday.

The ballet company’s tour will be postponed to another season due to “recent developments related to the current coronavirus outbreak.”

“As a global cultural ambassador for Hong Kong, the Company was really looking forward to performing for our American fans and are disappointed about postponing our April performances. However, we understand that the health and safety of our dancers and the general public comes first. We sincerely hope that Hong Kong and the rest of the world will recover soon and are committed to returning to Virginia as well as touring in other US cities in the coming seasons,” Hong Kong Ballet Artistic Director Septime Webre said in the news release.

“We are saddened to announce the postponement of our Hong Kong Ballet performances,” said Virginia Arts Festival Perry Artistic Director Robert W. Cross. “Our hearts go out to the dancers, who have dedicated their lives to their art, winning international acclaim for their performances. But our first concern must be for the safety of the dancers. We remain committed to bringing this great company to the Festival in the near future and will announce rescheduled dates as soon as possible.”

Ticketholders can visit the Virginia Arts Festival website event page or call 757-282-2822.

Latest Posts: