Hertford County will require masks for students and staff, have in-person learning 5 days a week

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Hertford County Public Schools will require all students and staff to wear masks in school this upcoming school year.

The school board voted on Monday to require masking for pre-K through 12th grade, a day before the CDC recommended all students and staff, vaccinated or not, should wear masks indoors in schools.

“We certainly appreciate each of you and your support of our school district throughout our past, present and future navigation of the pandemic,” the district said on Facebook.

The district will also return students for in-person learning five days a week.