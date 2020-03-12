Here’s what you need to do to prepare for the coronavirus outbreak

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Coronavirus: it’s becoming more real in Hampton Roads as more area residents test positive.

As of 7 p.m. Thursday, Virginia has announced 17 positive cases of the virus throughout the state. Four of those cases are in Hampton Roads: two in Williamsburg and two in Virginia Beach.

To help lessen the impact on local families, the Virginia Department of Health has released a checklist to ensure those in Hampton Roads are properly prepared for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Store supplies and food

Residents need to be prepared for being stuck at home for at least a week.

Residents may not be able to get to a store, which may close for extended periods of time.

Public services like electricity, water and garbage services may also be disrupted, meaning residents should stock up on necessary supplies like flashlights, garbage bags and tissues.

Household emergency plans

There may be changes in healthcare. It may be difficult to get appointments or find open hospital beds during a pandemic.

People also need to plan for minimal trips to stores or inability to run errands. Public transportation may also be affected.

Support services for people with disabilities may also be limited, therefore families need to plan for how they would care for their relatives should those services be reduced. Plans for caring for children will also need to be developed if schools close.

In case of an emergency, residents should make a plan for a meeting spot in case they are separated.

Store medical supplies

Those who have prescriptions should get and extra supply by asking their healthcare provider for a prescription.

Protect your health

In addition, residents should prepare to stay at home from work, know their employer’s leave and sick policies and explore other ways to get their work done.

Visit our coronavirus coverage page for an infographic on ways to keep yourself safe and curb the spread of the disease.