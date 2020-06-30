Here’s what phase 3 in Virginia looks like: Bars, restaurants can go up to full capacity, events up to 250 people

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — While many states across the U.S. are delaying lifting coronavirus restrictions, or reverting back to earlier phases due to surges in cases, Virginia is taking the plunge into phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1, nearly a month after entering phase 2.

The commonwealth has seen its COVID-19 cases remain at less than half of its peak for more than two weeks, and hospitalizations are down more than half of their peak. Deaths due to COVID-19 have also continued to trend down. Though Hampton Roads has seen its cases go up in comparison to the rest of Virginia.

Meanwhile the U.S. as a whole has seen record daily cases in recent days, especially from the South and West. Neighboring North Carolina is still seeing cases trend up, with cases over 1,000 the last six days. Gov. Roy Cooper delayed phase 3 there.