Here’s what phase 3 in Virginia looks like: Bars, restaurants can go up to full capacity, events up to 250 people

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — While many states across the U.S. are delaying lifting coronavirus restrictions, or reverting back to earlier phases due to surges in cases, Virginia is taking the plunge into phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1, nearly a month after entering phase 2.

The commonwealth has seen its COVID-19 cases remain at less than half of its peak for more than two weeks, and hospitalizations are down more than half of their peak. Deaths due to COVID-19 have also continued to trend down. Though Hampton Roads has seen its cases go up in comparison to the rest of Virginia.

Meanwhile the U.S. as a whole has seen record daily cases in recent days, especially from the South and West. Neighboring North Carolina is still seeing cases trend up, with cases over 1,000 the last six days. Gov. Roy Cooper delayed phase 3 there.

So what are the biggest differences between phase 2 and phase 3 for Virginia.

The biggest change: Indoor restaurants and bars will have their current capacity limit of 50% lifted, meaning technically restaurants can go to full capacity as long as parties are separated by at least six feet. The capacity limit is also lifted at retail stores with physical distancing still required.

“All parties must be separated by at least 6 feet, including in the bar area, (i.e., the 6 feet cannot include the space taken up by the seated guest),” per state guidelines. “If tables are not movable, seat parties at least 6 feet apart, including in the bar area. Spacing must also allow for physical distancing from areas outside of the facility’s control (i.e., provide physical distancing from persons on public sidewalks). All parties, whether seated together or across multiple tables, must be limited to 250 patrons or less.”

Phase 3 Guidelines vs Phase 2 Guidelines

That event limit of 250 people applies to large facilities. Otherwise the limit is 50% of the event space’s capacity, whichever is less.

Phase 3 also means:

Zoos, museums can open at 50%

Outdoor entertainment such as water parks and amusement parks limited to 1,000 people

and limited to 1,000 people Gym and fitness centers can go up to 75% of capacity

Pools at 75% capacity

Hair salons — physical distancing will still be required

Overnight summer camps will still be closed

Bar and restaurant risk

Meanwhile Virginians are still required to wear a face covering in indoor public spaces, but that doesn’t include during eating and drinking, meaning in closed indoor spaces in particular, the virus has the potential to spread easily. Not to mention there are still many Virginians who are opting to forgo face coverings altogether, despite state guidance.

Experts say COVID-19 transmission has mainly come from droplets from one person going directly to another person.

That makes bars in particular risky, especially when alcohol comes into play. Health experts say bars can be breeding grounds for the virus, even if business owners follow protocols closely.

Texas, which had a 50% capacity set in bars and a 75% capacity limit for restaurants starting June 12 under its phase 3 plan, recently had to reverse course after a major surge in cases and hospitalizations. Though Texas had no statewide face coverings mandate in place, and Virginia has had a 50% limit on bars in phase 2 and hasn’t seen a spike in cases.

Florida even went as far as suspending all alcohol consumption at bars statewide last week after cases skyrocketed there. Most counties in Florida enter their version of phase 2 on June 5, which only opened bars at 50% capacity.

At least one study has linked air conditioning systems to virus spread, but experts told NBC News this week there’s still little evidence at this time.

The financial impacts of having to switch back and forth are compounding an already dire situation, business owners have reported.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a medical doctor, said last week he is worried about a possible surge as well in Virginia, and says he’s also willing to go back to phase 2 or even phase 1 if necessary. He still encourages Virginians to stay home when possible and still telework if possible — and don’t forget about the face coverings.

“Everyone should continue to take this pandemic very seriously. Cases are on the rise in many other states,” he said. “I do not want to see that happen in our commonwealth.”

More on phase 3 can be found here.