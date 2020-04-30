Help the Foodbank by ordering takeout this week. Here’s how.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – This week, you can take a break from cooking, support a local restaurant and help feed people in need, all at the same time.

All you have to do is order dinner from Eurasia in Virginia Beach.

“One of our generous guests came to us and said he wanted to help us and he wanted to help the local people,” said Eurasia co-owner David Edelen. “He offered to make an anonymous donation equivalent to our sales for the week.”

The donation will go to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Edelen says the way takeout and delivery orders have been flowing in this week, sales – and the donation – are on track to total around $30,000.

The anonymous donor’s offer is also a gift to the restaurant and its staff, helping Eurasia boost its sales and keep employees on the payroll.

“He loves our restaurant and he thinks of us as family,” Edelen said. “I was just totally taken aback by it and I thought it was just a kind act on his part to try to help us and the local community.”

When Governor Ralph Northam ordered restaurants to stop offering dine-in service, Edelen said he initially furloughed some workers.

Thanks to robust delivery and takeout sales and a loan from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, he said he’s been able to bring them all back.

“Although sales are down, we’re able to sustain ourselves almost at an indefinite basis,” Edelen said.

Eurasia and its sister restaurant, Atlantic on Pacific. are also giving back to the community by preparing hundreds of meals each week for the World Central Kitchen.

Any takeout or delivery orders placed at Eurasia through Sunday, May 3 will count toward the sales total that will be matched by the anonymous donor.

To order, visit eurasiavb.com.