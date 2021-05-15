Health officials welcome 12-15-year-olds to walk-in vaccine clinic in Norfolk

FILE – In this March 19, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo. The COVID-19 infections among the New York Yankees team and staff underscore that coronavirus infections are possible even after vaccination. One player, three coaches and four staff members have tested positive since Sunday, May 9, 2021. All eight were vaccinated in April or March. Only one developed any symptoms. No vaccine works 100% of the time, so sometimes vaccinated people get infected or even sick. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel Wednesday voted to back the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15.

Studies conducted by Pfizer showed the vaccine not only was safe for the younger teenagers but also nearly eliminated all risk of catching COVID 19.

On Thursday, the teens who fall into that age range started coming to get their shot at the FEMA clinic in Military Circle Mall in Norfolk. Site manager Auvergene Larry says they had to come with a parent, guardian, or adult.

“Just this morning, we’ve probably seen over 100 12-to-15-year old’s,” said Larry.

10 On Your Side talked to a few teens who said getting vaccinated wasn’t just their parents dragging them out to the clinic, it was important to them.

“I just want the world to get back to some normal and I thought I could be a part of the change,” said teen Reagan Evans.

“I really wanted to do it when it first came out, but it wasn’t in my age group yet so I was waiting,” said teen Deshawn Borce.

Larry says they have a busy week ahead as the effort to get teens vaccinated continues.

“Next week, we have first Baptist in Chesapeake, we have one in Newport News, we have Virginia Beach schools. We are doing 8 schools next week. They have already started registering their students, and I think we’re going to end up with over a thousand just between the 8 schools as of today,” explained Larry.

As we’ve previously reported, on May 22, FEMA is closing shop at the old Macy’s.

