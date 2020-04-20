Have you recovered from coronavirus? Your plasma could help others fight the disease

FILE – In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Dr. Zhou Min, a recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city’s blood center in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province. Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients contains antibodies that may help reduce the viral load in patients that are fighting the disease. (Chinatopix via AP, File)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Have you recently recovered from coronavirus? Antibodies in your plasma could help people who are seriously ill from the disease.

The American Red Cross is asking people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma. It’s called convalescent plasma, and it has antibodies in it that fight coronavirus. Convalescent plasma is being studied as a potential treatment for people with serious or life-threatening COVID-19 infections.

The Food and Drug Administration reports that it is unclear if convalescent plasma will be an effective treatment against COVID-19; however, studies show that it may help people who are seriously ill.

People may qualify to donate convalescent plasma if they meet the following requirements:

Are at least 17 years old and weigh 110 pounds

Are in good health

Have a prior diagnosis of COVID-19, but are fully recovered

People under the age of 18 may be subject to additional weight requirements.

To find out if you qualify, visit the American Red Cross website.

