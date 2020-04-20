HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Have you recently recovered from coronavirus? Antibodies in your plasma could help people who are seriously ill from the disease.
The American Red Cross is asking people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma. It’s called convalescent plasma, and it has antibodies in it that fight coronavirus. Convalescent plasma is being studied as a potential treatment for people with serious or life-threatening COVID-19 infections.
The Food and Drug Administration reports that it is unclear if convalescent plasma will be an effective treatment against COVID-19; however, studies show that it may help people who are seriously ill.
People may qualify to donate convalescent plasma if they meet the following requirements:
- Are at least 17 years old and weigh 110 pounds
- Are in good health
- Have a prior diagnosis of COVID-19, but are fully recovered
People under the age of 18 may be subject to additional weight requirements.
To find out if you qualify, visit the American Red Cross website.
Latest Posts
- Four Norfolk Sheriff’s Office deputies test positive for COVID-19
- Have you recovered from coronavirus? Your plasma could help others fight the disease
- Body discovered behind Tabb Library in York County
- Local governments are providing tax relief; find out what yours is doing
- Oil price goes negative as demand collapses; stocks dip