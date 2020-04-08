Breaking News
Bernie Sanders dropping out of 2020 presidential race
Live Now
Coronavirus Digital Update: U.S. officials have warned this will be the worst week yet. Watch your daily update live now.

Harris Teeter to limit number of customers in stores during coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Harris Teeter grocery stores will also limit the number of customers allowed inside stores during the coronavirus pandemic, joining several other major stores including Walmart, Target and Harris Teeter’s parent company Kroger.

The new limit, which went into effect April 8, is 50% of building code capacity. Harris Teeter says store associates will monitor the number of customers to make sure the limit is maintained.

It’s the latest safety measure implemented by the Matthews, North Carolina, chain to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They say plexiglass protective shields have already been installed at checkout stands and signage has been placed throughout the store to promote social/physical distancing.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Harris Teeter is also dedicating two hours every Monday and Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. for shoppers ages 60 and over. ExpressLane online shopping pick-up times from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. are also for seniors only every Thursday.

Related: Fresh Market, Publix other chains designate ‘special hours’ for seniors amid virus outbreak

Since March 15, Harris Teeter stores have close at 9 p.m. each night for cleaning and restocking. For more on Harris Teeters COVID-19 response, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories