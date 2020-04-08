Harris Teeter to limit number of customers in stores during coronavirus outbreak

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Harris Teeter grocery stores will also limit the number of customers allowed inside stores during the coronavirus pandemic, joining several other major stores including Walmart, Target and Harris Teeter’s parent company Kroger.

The new limit, which went into effect April 8, is 50% of building code capacity. Harris Teeter says store associates will monitor the number of customers to make sure the limit is maintained.

It’s the latest safety measure implemented by the Matthews, North Carolina, chain to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They say plexiglass protective shields have already been installed at checkout stands and signage has been placed throughout the store to promote social/physical distancing.

Harris Teeter is also dedicating two hours every Monday and Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. for shoppers ages 60 and over. ExpressLane online shopping pick-up times from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. are also for seniors only every Thursday.

Related: Fresh Market, Publix other chains designate ‘special hours’ for seniors amid virus outbreak

Since March 15, Harris Teeter stores have close at 9 p.m. each night for cleaning and restocking. For more on Harris Teeters COVID-19 response, click here.