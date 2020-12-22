Hampton VA to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines this week

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton VA Medical Center is expected to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines this week.

The Hampton VA is one of 128 Veterans Affairs sites receiving limited quantities of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Due to limited quantities, the VA says it will start with vaccinating health care workers, and people in their community living centers and spinal cord units, with the ultimate goal of vaccinating all other veterans and employees who’d like the vaccine.

The VA says it will reach out to veterans to schedule vaccinations when they become available.

The VA first got Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on December 14, but distribution was limited to 37 medical centers because of the need to store the Pfizer vaccine at -20 degrees Celsius. The Moderna vaccine only requires regular refrigeration.

“Having a second COVID-19 vaccine will enable us to reach more facilities and vaccinate more health care personnel and Veterans in additional parts of the country,” said VA Secretary Robert L. Wilkie. “We continue to implement our COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan and are grateful to be one step closer to seeing the end of this pandemic.”