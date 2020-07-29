Hampton University poll shows majority of Virginians pleased with Gov. Northam’s handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Ralph Northam walks away from the lectern after speaking at a rally against gun violence held on the Virginia State Capitol grounds, in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Gov. Northam has called the legislature into special session to deal with the issues after 13 people were gunned down in a Virginia Beach mass shooting in May. (Joe Mahoney/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — According to the latest Hampton University Center for Public Policy (CPP) poll, the majority of Virginians pleased with Governor Ralph Northam and his handling of the response to the coronavirus in the Commonwealth.

The nationally recognized poll conducted 1,099 interviews from July 13-21, 2020 and has a margin of error of +/- 5.0 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

Although Virginians approve of Northam’s actions, the opposite could be said of how President Donald Trump and the federal government overall are handling the coronavirus pandemic.

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge past four million in the United States, 81% surveyed say they have taken protective measures and are following the restrictions put in place, including such measures as wearing a mask when leaving home (80%), avoiding other people as much as possible (69%), and, keeping six feet away from people who are not in their household (74%).

The questions asked in the poll are below:

Q10.When it comes to the restrictions that are in place in Virginia in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus, how frequently do you follow the restrictions?

Top Net Always Often Sometimes BottomNet Rarely Never Don’tKnow Skip/Ref RestrictionsIn Virginia N=1,099 81 59 22 12 7 3 4 * *

While a small percentage of the individuals surveyed have been laid off or filed for unemployment, the personal financial situation of 45% of those surveyed has not been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Many Virginians were not prepared for the economic and financial impact the coronavirus would have on the overall economy of the state of Virginia, or their lives. While only 28% think the Virginia economy will get better in the next year, 45% think it will get somewhat worse or much worse.

Q4. In the next year, do you think the Virginia economy will get better, get worse, or stay about the same?

Top NET MuchBetter SomewhatBetter AboutThe same BottomNET SomewhatWorse Much worse Don’tKnow Skip/Ref The Virginia economywill: N=1,099 28 4 24 26 45 29 16 * *

Despite the negative outlook on the future of the state’s economy, many Virginians have confidence in Governor Ralph Northam and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, including 59% who think the Governor issued the stay at home order at the right time. This response is in contrast to the President’s handling of the pandemic response. It is 54% that approve of Governor Northam’s handling of the response in Virginia with 28% disapproving. Some 73% disapprove of how President Trump handled the coronavirus outbreak with 19% approving.

Q2. Overall, do you approve, disapprove, or neither approve nor disapprove of the way each of the following people is handling the coronavirus outbreak?

Strongly/SomewhatApproveNET StronglyApprove SomewhatApprove Neither approve nor disapprove Somewhat/Strongly disapproveNET SomewhatDisaaprove Stronglydisapprove DON’Tknow Skip/RefToAnsw GovernorRalphNortham 54 22 32 17 28 13 16 * 1 PresidentDonaldTrump N=1,099 19 11 8 6 73 8 65 * 2

Q5. In dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, do you think Governor Ralph Northam issued the stay at home order too early, too late, or at about the right time?

Too early Too late At about the right time Don’tKnow Skipped/Ref. to Answ Stay at homeorder wasissued: N=1,099 9 30 59 * 1

Attitudes about government response to the pandemic at the state, local and federal level tell a similar story to the approval and disapproval ratings of the leadership at the top. Virginians surveyed approve of the manner in which the state government handled the pandemic (54%) and the response by their local government (52%). Those surveyed strongly disapprove of the handling of the coronavirus outbreak by the federal government (60%).

Q3. Do you approve, disapprove, or neither approve nor disapprove of how each of the following is handling the coronavirus outbreak?

Strongly/SomewhatApproveNET StronglyApprove SomewhatApprove Neither approve nor disapprove Somewhat/Strongly disapproveNET SomewhatDisaaprove Stronglydisapprove DON’Tknow Skip/RefToAnsw Your state government 54 18 37 14 30 15 15 – 2 Your city or local govt. 52 15 36 21 26 15 11 * 1 The federal government N=1,099 24 7 17 14 60 19 42 – 2

Democrats strongly approve of the state’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak (72%). Republicans are split with 42% disapproving and 40% approving the state’s response. While 46% of those identifying as Independents disapprove and 35% approve of how the state is handling the pandemic.

Q3A. Your State Government – Do you approve, disapprove, or neither approve nor disapprove of how each of the following is handling the coronavirus outbreak? (By Party Identification)

Strongly/SomewhatApproveNET StronglyApprove SomewhatApprove Neither approve nor disapprove Somewhat/Strongly disapproveNET SomewhatDisapprove Stronglydisapprove DON’Tknow Skip/RefToAnsw Democrats 72 26 46 10 16 9 7 – – Independents 35 9 25 18 46 21 25 – 3 Republicans N=1,099 40 9 31 17 42 22 20 – –

The study was funded by Hampton University and conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago. The survey is designed to provide estimates of the Virginia adult household population. Interviews were conducted July 13-21, 2020, with 1,099 adults age 18 and older residing in Virginia.

For more information regarding the poll, click here.

