Hampton University held mobile COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic for teens

DENDRON, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday afternoon, Hampton University held a mobile vaccine and testing clinic for adolescents ages 12-15 at Surry County High School.

The University’s Mobile Health Unit (HUMHU) was onsite to provide free doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as real-time COVID-19 testing.

The event was organized by Hampton University’s Dr. Michelle Penn-Marshall, Vice President for Research, as well as Surry County’s Giron Wooden, Jr. Assistant to the Superintendent for Operations and Infrastructure and Mr. Ray Phelps, Chief of Emergency Management.

“It was overwhelming to witness the number of parents who took the time from their busy schedules to bring their adolescents to receive the first Pfizer vaccine with the Hampton University Health Mobile,” said Dr. Michelle Penn-Marshall.

Hampton Public Relations said 81 vaccines were given.