Hampton superintendent to recommend fully virtual start to school year

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton could be the next local school district to start with fully virtual instruction this fall.

Hampton City Schools Superintendent Jeffery Smith announced Tuesday he’ll recommend at the August 5 school board meeting that all schools start virtually for at least the first 9 weeks of the school year, but with plans in place for a transition to some in-person learning if conditions allow.

Chesapeake adopted a virtual plan on Monday night and Virginia Beach will vote on its reopening plan Tuesday.

Smith says the recommendation “prioritizes health and safety for students and staff as well as provides the necessary time to continue to monitor this health crisis.” Hampton Roads has been averaging around 450 new COVID-19 cases per day, and the region’s percent of positive tests remains above 10%. Hampton’s is above 9%, but has been slowly decreasing.

In the meantime Smith asks all parents to choose between two options — remaining 100% virtual or having students transition to an in-person learning model — for the second nine weeks, or earlier if conditions allow.

Parents are asked to choose an option by August 10 by using the Parent Portal. For more on the reopening plan, click here.

Latest Posts: