Hampton Schools join lawsuit against Gov. Youngkin’s executive order ending mask mandate

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton City Schools have joined six other school districts in Virginia challenging the constitutionality of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order requiring Virginia schools to make masking optional.

“The legal action, representing over 350,000 students across the state, defends the right of school boards to enact policy at the local level, including policies that protect the health and wellbeing of all students and staff,” a release announcing the lawsuit from Hampton City Schools says.

Joining Hampton are Alexandria City, Arlington County, City of Richmond, Fairfax County, Falls Church City and Prince William County.

Many other school districts across the commonwealth (including in Hampton Roads) have also decided to continue to require masking for student and staff safety as the omicron COVID variant continues its rapid spread. They also cite the need to stay in compliance with Virginia state law, SB 1303, which requires schools to follow current Centers for Disease Control guidance. The CDC currently recommends universal masking.

The suit centers around whether an executive order can unilaterally override local school boards’ authority outlined in Article VIII, § 7 of the Constitution of Virginia, and “whether a governor can, through executive order, without legislative action by the Virginia General Assembly, reverse a lawfully-adopted statute.”

“Without today’s action, school boards are placed in a legally untenable position — faced with an executive order that is in conflict with the constitution and state law,” the release states. “Today’s action is not politically motivated. These seven school divisions would welcome the opportunity to collaborate with the governor to ensure the safety and welfare of all students.”

School boards such as Williamsburg-James City County Schools’ have said they eventually want to go back to no masking, but virus and hospitalization levels need to go back down before then. Virginia’s still seeing record levels of COVID hospitalizations — including ventilator usage — and health care systems have pleaded with the public to get vaccinated to prevent getting severely sick from COVID.

“With COVID-19 transmission rates high, our hospitals at crisis level, and the continued recommendation of health experts to retain universal mask-wearing for the time being, this is simply not the time to remove this critical component of layered health and safety mitigation strategies. School divisions need to continue to preserve their authority to protect and serve all our students, including our most vulnerable, who need these mitigation measures perhaps more than anyone to be able to continue to access in-person instruction.”

13 Chesapeake parents also filed a lawsuit against Youngkin and Chesapeake school leaders over the executive order. Chesapeake opted to make masks optional starting, January 24.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.