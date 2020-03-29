Light rail employee becomes first Hampton Roads Transit personnel to test positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Road Transit officials reported Sunday morning that an employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a letter from HRT, they say the employee, who worked in the light rail division, last showed up to work on March 17. They have since been quarantined.

This marks the first HRT employee to have a confirmed case of the virus.

The announcement just a few days after the group issued a modified list of routes due to coronavirus.

HRT officials want to assure the public that other employees who may have had close contact with the employee have been notified and advised to stay home.

HRT encourages all citizens to observe good hygiene practices by washing or sanitizing their hands frequently, and staying home if they feel sick. HRT also encourage people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Tom Holden | Hampton Roads Transit Official

