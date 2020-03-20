Hampton Roads Transit asks customers to exit through rear of buses

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit will continue to operate and charge transportation fees as the commonwealth fights the coronavirus pandemic, officials say.

The latest update was provided Sunday, March 22. Officials stated they wanted customers to follow several new procedures when using public transit, including exiting from the rear of the bus.

In addition to exiting, HRT would like riders to avoid sitting near drivers. To enforce social distancing, they plan to tie-up folding seats near the front of buses.

HRT is working on plans to modify transportation services as needed, but has no immediate plans to stop charging fares, spokesman Tom Holden said in an email to 10 On Your Side.

Holden called HRT’s work a “critical service” for Hampton Roads residents who rely on public transportation for mobility.

He said previously that HRT is taking precautions to protect customers and employees, including enhanced cleaning of buses, trains, ferries, and transit centers.

Transit use has declined in Hampton Roads this week as local governments, schools, and businesses; however, Holden said HRT will continue to serve people who rely on it to get to work and the store.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories