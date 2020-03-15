Hampton Roads schools set up alternative meals for students during COVID-19 closures

FILE – In this Wednesday, July 10, 2019 file photo, 6-year-old elementary school students go through the lunch line in the school’s cafeteria in Paducah, Ky. Nearly a million students could lose their automatic eligibility for free school lunches under a Trump administration proposal that’s expected to reduce the number of people who get food stamps. In October 2019, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has released an analysis finding as many as 982,000 children could be affected by the change. (Ellen O’Nan/The Paducah Sun via AP)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Ralph Northam ordered all K-12 schools in the commonwealth to close for a minimum of two weeks on Friday.

The closure will be in place from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 27.

“We believe closing Virginia schools is in the Commonwealth’s best interest as we seek to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Northam. “Virginia will continue to explore and implement innovative approaches to provide meals to students who qualify for free and reduced lunch during this closure.”

Hampton Roads schools are diligently carrying this out and making it possible to provide meals for those in need.

Gloucester County

On Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 the schools will provide “grab-and-go” meals for breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The meals will be in the hallway outside of the main office at each school. More information will be provided on Tuesday.

Hampton

Two packaged meals will be available Monday through Friday between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for anyone 18 years of age and younger. Meals can be picked up at whichever site is closest to where the student resides. Aberdeen Elementary School Cary Elementary School Langley Elementary School Moton Early Childhood Center Hampton High School Syms Middle School Tarrant Middle School

A list of menu options can be found on the Hampton City Schools website and special meal requests will be available based on medical documentation for those with allergies or dietary restrictions

Isle of Wight

The goal is to provide grab and go breakfast and lunches at designated locations throughout the county. Information on the specific locations will be released with families on Monday, March 16.

Newport News

Families will receive information about accessing instructional materials and meal service next week. Schools will be open on Monday, March 16 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. for families to pick up medications & medical supplies should items be needed during the 2-week closure.

Portsmouth

Food program services will be provided for k-12 students. All meals will consist of bagged food pick-up only. The school will give one meal per child and that child must be physically present to receive the meal.

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. and lunch from noon until 1 p.m. at the Churchland Middle School, Wilson High School, and I.C. Norcom High School.

Virginia Beach

College Park Elementary: Beginning Monday, March 16 the school will be providing meals for children during the two week period. Drive-through service will be available from 9 a.m. to noon.

York County

Beginning March 16, the school division will be providing “meals-to-go” bags to students in need of breakfast or lunch. The bags include enough food for multiple days and will initially be distributed on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lots of Magruder Elementary School, York High School, and Tabb High School.

Schools and foodbanks across Hampton Roads are working to feed thousands of children and families in response to the coronavirus crisis.

This information is subject to change and in place with the assumption that students and staff tentatively return to previously existing school schedules on Monday, March 30.

This is an evolving list and we will update it as the information becomes available.

