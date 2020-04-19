Hampton Roads Regional Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail is now in medical isolation after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

According to Hampton Roads Regional Jail officials, the inmate was displaying flu-like symptoms with an elevated temperature Friday evening and was then removed from general population and placed in a medical isolation room for observation.

Authorities say a COVID-19 test was administered to the inmate, and the results came back positive Saturday afternoon.

The inmate is now on “quarantine for fourteen days and all individuals are under continuous monitoring by medical staff.”

Officials say a small number of staff that have interacted with the inmate are now self-quarantining at home out of an abundance of caution.

All employees, visitors, and contractors entering the facility are required to have their temperatures taken before entering. No employee or contractor has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

