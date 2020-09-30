Hampton Roads Regional Jail correctional officer dies from COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A correctional officer at Hampton Roads Regional Jail died on Thursday after family members say he contracted COVID-19 from work.

Superintendent Col. Christopher Walz tells 10 On Your Side Robert Sunukjian, 48, was a valued and dedicated member of the Hampton Roads Regional Jail family with over sixteen and a half years of service.

“We are grateful for his years of service and he will be sorely missed,” added Walz. “We send our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time.”

Although he was not able to discuss specifics on the passing on Sunukjian, an obituary says he passed away after “contracting COVID-19 during an outbreak at work.”

He is survived by his wife of eighteen years.

