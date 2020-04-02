Live Now
Hampton Roads Pride postpones #PrideMatters events due to COVID-19 concerns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Pride has postponed all of its June events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

June is LGBTQ Pride Month. Hampton Roads Pride throws several annual celebrations during that time.

On Thursday, Hampton Roads Pride announced that they will postpone all of their June events due to COVID-19, including the 32nd Annual PrideFest, the 9th Annual Block Party, and the 2nd Annual Pride at the Beach.

Hampton Roads Pride is working on a plan to reschedule their events after the pandemic passes. They also announced that the theme of their 2020 celebrations is #PrideMatters.

“Our Board of Directors agrees that the safest course of action is to postpone all planned Hampton Roads Pride events scheduled for this June. We are working with our partners to determine what options are available to celebrate later this year,” Cole Werkheiser, president of Hampton Roads Pride, wrote in a news release. “It is important to recognize and celebrate our Pride and we will see that through. Our community is strong, we are resilient and we believe Pride matters!”

