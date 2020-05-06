Hampton Roads nonprofit hosting virtual foster care awareness, foster parent summit

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton Roads nonprofit is virtually recruiting foster parents for kids in crisis.

Tidewater Friends of Foster Care is hosting its annual Foster Care Aware summit entirely online this year.

Although it was an unexpected shift, the number of people interested in helping has increased. Coronavirus isn’t stopping foster care advocates from helping kids who need a home.

“We want to prepare our social service agencies with a pipeline of parents ready and willing to care for these kids,” said Audra Bullock, nonprofit president.

The need for foster parents is year-round. Bullock said with the job losses and school closures caused by the pandemic, that need is highlighted once again.

“These stressors put pressure on their families and really drive them to their brink, leading sometimes to neglect and abuse — and that brings kids into foster care,” she said.

Bullock said more kids will likely be entering foster care, and the nonprofit wants to be ready.

Although COVID-19 forced their annual summit online, around 300 people have signed up to learn about what it takes to be a foster parent.

Bullock said that number is more than anticipated.

“I think people are at home, they want to help. They realize there’s a need and this is a way they can reach out without leaving their home,” she said.

The summit posts resources and information that covers everything a prospective foster parent wants to know.

“There are always a million questions that they have and 1,000 reasons to say ‘no,’” Bullock said. “We’re providing them with the tools to say ‘yes’ and the support to understand the 1,000 reasons to say ‘yes.’”

Bullock said there are around 1,000 kids in foster care in greater Hampton Roads.

She’s hopeful more families will answer the call.

“It takes a village to care for these children and everybody can have a role in making a successful home for these kids,” Bullock said.

If you’re interesting in checking out the summit, click here.

