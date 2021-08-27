Hampton Roads’ Navy installations go back to HPCON Charlie due to rise in virus cases

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Naval installations across Hampton Roads are switching back to HPCON Charlie due to rising coronavirus cases.

Navy officials say the move to HPCON Charlie was due to sustained community transmission in the region, including a daily average of 31 to 60 new cases per 100,000 population in the last seven days.

The move means work spaces at installations must be less than 25 percent of their normal capacity. Military exercises may be modified or canceled and installations may limit visitors and cancel events. Social gatherings also must be limited to 10 people and gyms and restaurants on base will also likely have capacity restrictions, Navy officials say.

However fully vaccinated service members won’t face the individual restrictions that corresponded with HPCON Charlie that local bases were under from Nov. 18, 2020 to May 1, 2021 such as restrictions on non-essential activities off base. Sailors who are fully vaccinated will only be subject to individual restrictions corresponding with HPCON Bravo levels.

All service members must now be vaccinated, and those who are not must get them ASAP, the Pentagon announced this week.

“This virus has shown us time and again the best way to beat it is for everyone to get vaccinated,” said Rear Adm. Charles Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. “The vaccine is safe and effective. The sooner everyone gets the shot, the sooner we can return to normal. I want everyone to encourage their friends, family members and neighbors to get vaccinated so we can sink COVID-19 once and for all.”

As of Friday morning, Joint Base Langley-Eustis was still in HPCON Bravo.